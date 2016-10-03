FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Creatures great and small blessed in Nice church
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Creatures great and small blessed in Nice church

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICE, France, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Dogs, cats, donkeys and sheep went to church in the French city of Nice on Sunday, brought by their owners to be blessed as part of a mass celebrating the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology.

While pets of all kind were welcomed at Saint Pierre d'Arene Church in the southern coastal city, dogs and cats were the most numerous as Father Gil Florini splashed the animals with holy water making his way through the crowded aisles.

"The idea is really to have a celebration, to share a moment of happiness on a common subject, which is the life of an animal for the celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi," he said. (Reporting By Reuters Television)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.