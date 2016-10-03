Creatures great and small blessed in Nice church

NICE, France, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Dogs, cats, donkeys and sheep went to church in the French city of Nice on Sunday, brought by their owners to be blessed as part of a mass celebrating the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology.

While pets of all kind were welcomed at Saint Pierre d'Arene Church in the southern coastal city, dogs and cats were the most numerous as Father Gil Florini splashed the animals with holy water making his way through the crowded aisles.

"The idea is really to have a celebration, to share a moment of happiness on a common subject, which is the life of an animal for the celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi," he said. (Reporting By Reuters Television)