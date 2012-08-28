FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France opens murder inquiry into Arafat death
August 28, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

France opens murder inquiry into Arafat death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A French court has opened a murder inquiry into the 2004 death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, a legal source told Reuters on Tuesday, following claims by his wife that he may have been poisoned.

Arafat died in a Paris military hospital in November 2004, a month after being airlifted, when his health collapsed, from his battered headquarters in Ramallah, where he had been effectively confined by Israel for more than two and a half years.

Last month, Arafat’s wife, Suha, asked a court in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre to launch a murder investigation following revelations that a Swiss institute had discovered high levels of the radioactive element polonium-210 on Arafat’s clothing.

