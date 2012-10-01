FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-ArcelorMittal to close liquid phase at Florange
October 1, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-ArcelorMittal to close liquid phase at Florange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects total workers in plant to about 2,700 (not 2,000)

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal the world’s largest steelmaker will permanently shut its liquid phase steel production at the Florange site in northeastern France, the group said on Monday.

The company said that some 629 of the roughly 2,700 people employed at the plant would be affected by the decision.

The French government would look for a buyer for the liquid phase in the next 60 days, ArcelorMittal said.

Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek

