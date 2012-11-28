FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France could cut GDF stake to finance steel rescue- union
November 28, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

France could cut GDF stake to finance steel rescue- union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The French government is considering selling a 1 percent stake in energy group GDF Suez to finance a possible rescue of ArcelorMittal’s Florange steelworks, a CFDT union official said on Wednesday after talks with the industry minister.

“The state would get (the cash from the sale of) 1 percent of GDP Suez, which would amount to 420 million euros,” CFDT official Jean-Marc Vecrin said following a meeting with Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who wants the state to step in and prevent the closure of two blast furnaces at Florange.

