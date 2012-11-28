FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French govt says has a buyer for ArcelorMittal site
November 28, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

French govt says has a buyer for ArcelorMittal site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The French government has found a potential buyer for steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s Florange site in northeast France, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday.

“We have a buyer who is a steelmaker, an industrialist, not a financier, who moreover wants to invest his own money and ... is ready to invest nearly 400 million euros to renovate this site,” Montebourg told the National Assembly.

The government is working on a plan to temporarily put the site at Florange under state control while it tries to find a buyer and avoid the closure of two blast furnaces there. (Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Catherine Bremer)

