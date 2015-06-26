FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva says work slows on Angra 3 reactor due to finance delays
June 26, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Areva says work slows on Angra 3 reactor due to finance delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - French nuclear energy firm Areva said on Friday it had reduced work on a third reactor for the Angra power plant operated by Brazilian utility Eletrobrás Eletronuclear (ETN) because of financing delays.

Under a 1.25-billion-euro contract signed in 2013, Areva supplies engineering services and components as well as instrumentation and control systems for the Angra 3 reactor project in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

“This temporary cutback is due to delays encountered in securing financing for the remainder of the project’s activities,” Areva said in a statement.

“As soon as ETN secures a sustainable financial solution, AREVA will resume all project activities.”

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
