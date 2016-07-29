FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Two people suspected of terrorism links arrested on train in s.France, conductor announces
July 29, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Two people suspected of terrorism links arrested on train in s.France, conductor announces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULON, France, July 29 (Reuters) - Two people suspected of links to terrorism were arrested on Friday by armed police officers on a high-speed train in Toulon, in the south of France, and the train was searched, a train conductor announced to passengers, according to a Reuters witness.

The TGV train was travelling from Nice to Paris.

"There were two people suspected of planning an attack and they were removed from the train," the conductor announced over the public address system. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

