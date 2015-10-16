Paris' Musee d'Orsay puts on first major show on prostitution

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - An exhibition at Paris’ Musee d‘Orsay explores artists’ fascination with the rise of prostitution in the 19th century in what the museum says is the first major show on the subject.

“Splendour and Misery. Pictures of Prostitution” showcases works from 1850 to 1910 of French and international painters such as Edouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Vincent Van Gogh.

Exhibition curator Isolde Pludermacher said the artists who chose to focus on prostitution then were eager to break with traditionalism, often dominated by the bourgeoisie.

“The artists that choose deliberately to represent modern prostitution have a transgressive will to break with the codes of the genre and frighten the bourgeois,” she told Reuters.

Pludermacher said many artists liked to portray women in Paris cafes during the “absinthe hour”, between 5 and 7 in the evening. Then, it was not considered proper for women to go to cafes alone.

Artists were particularly intrigued by the “ambiguity” of women in cafes, which can be seen in paintings like Degas’ “L‘Absinthe”. The world of brothels also served as inspiration.

“It is the places of prostitution -- places of amusement and social life, brothels but also cafes, cabarets -- that have a very strong visual interest,” Pludermacher said.

“In particular, lighting, gas and then electric lighting, mirrors, these women are dressed in a very scandalous way, with very lively colours. They put make up on in a very different way bourgeois women would.”

As well as paintings and sculptures, late 19th and early 20th century photographs showing prostitutes with clients are displayed.

“The photography is to remind us of the reality of this phenomenon of prostitution and not give visitors too much of a romanticized view of the subject,” Pludermacher said.

“Splendour and Misery. Pictures of Prostitution” runs until January 17. (Reporting By Reuters Television)