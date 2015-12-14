FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French teacher attacked by man claiming Islamic State link
December 14, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

French teacher attacked by man claiming Islamic State link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A hooded man claiming to be acting for the Islamic State group attacked a nursery school teacher with a knife as he prepared for classes in a school north of Paris, a French judiciary official said on Monday.

The male teacher was taken to hospital after the attack by a man wielding a knife or box-cutter who fled the scene after the attack at about 0630 GMT, said the official, adding that anti-terrorism officials were investigating.

The incident came a month after gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in Paris an attack claimed by Islamic State, which controls swathes of Syria and Iraq and has vowed to attack France, a member of the coalition of countries conducting air strikes against it. (Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

