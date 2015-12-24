FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ninth person arrested in Belgium over Paris attacks
December 24, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Ninth person arrested in Belgium over Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Brussels police have arrested a man in connection with the Nov. 13 militant attacks in Paris which killed 130 people, federal prosecutors said on Thursday, bringing the total number of arrests in Belgium to nine.

The man was arrested earlier this week but prosecutors kept it quiet in order not to alert potential accomplices, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said. More details will be released later on Thursday, he said.

Belgian newspaper DH reported that the man arrested had been contacted by Hasna Ait Boulahcen, who gave shelter to the presumed ringleader of the Paris attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud. Boulahcen and Abaaoud were both killed in a police raid days after the attacks.

On Monday police detained five people in several searches in Brussels, but all were released later that day. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

