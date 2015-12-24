UPDATE 1-Ninth person arrested in Belgium over Paris attacks

(Adds details from statement)

BRUSSELS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Brussels police have arrested a man in connection with the Nov. 13 militant attacks in Paris which killed 130 people, federal prosecutors said on Thursday, bringing the total number of arrests in Belgium to nine.

The man, named as Abdoullah C, a 30-year-old Belgian national, was arrested on Tuesday. Prosecutors did not announce his arrest then in order to avoid alerting potential accomplices, a spokesman said.

“This person is suspected to have had contact several times with Hasna Ait Boulahcen, Abdelhamid Abbaoud’s cousin, in the period between the terrorist attacks and the events in Saint-Denis,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

An investigating magistrate ordered the man to be detained on suspicion of terrorist murders and participation in a terrorist organisation, the prosecutor’s statement added.

Boulahcen and Abaaoud were both killed in a police raid in Saint-Denis, France, days after the Paris attacks.

On Monday police held five people in several searches in Brussels, but all were released later that day. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)