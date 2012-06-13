France studying aid for car sector - industry minister

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France’s Socialist government is studying the possibility of providing further state aid to its struggling automobile sector, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday.

Montebourg said that he had met with Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn a few weeks ago, before taking office, and had discussed the possibility of further state support.

“This request was not made formally to the government, but it reached the government,” Montebourg told a news conference. “We are studying this request.”

Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares publicly advocated on Tuesday the reintroduction of scrappage schemes or other market subsidies to boost flagging demand in French and European auto markets.