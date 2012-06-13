FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France studying aid for car sector - industry minister
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

France studying aid for car sector - industry minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France’s Socialist government is studying the possibility of providing further state aid to its struggling automobile sector, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday.

Montebourg said that he had met with Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn a few weeks ago, before taking office, and had discussed the possibility of further state support.

“This request was not made formally to the government, but it reached the government,” Montebourg told a news conference. “We are studying this request.”

Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares publicly advocated on Tuesday the reintroduction of scrappage schemes or other market subsidies to boost flagging demand in French and European auto markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.