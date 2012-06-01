FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French monthly vehicle sales extend decline
June 1, 2012 / 7:18 AM / 5 years ago

French monthly vehicle sales extend decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - French light vehicle sales extended their decline with a 17 percent contraction in May, the country’s main auto industry association said on Friday.

Registrations tumbled to 197,671 cars and light delivery trucks from 238,873 in May 2011, the CCFA said in a statement.

The decline was exacerbated by calendar effects, with three fewer sales days last month than in the previous May, the association said. Adjusted for the disparity, registrations fell a more modest 4.2 percent.

PSA Peugeot Citroen led the decline with a 28 percent sales plunge in its home market, while smaller domestic rival Renault posted a 14 percent drop and sales by Italy’s Fiat fell 21 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)

