PARIS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French new car registrations fell 4 percent year-on-year in October to 155,202 after sales at French car makers Renault and Peugeot both dropped, the CCFA automobile association said on Tuesday.

Renault saw new car sales fall by 9.2 percent last month, while domestic rival Peugeot's registrations fell 5.8 percent. Renault's sister company Nissan saw car sales fall 18 percent. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Myriam Rivet)