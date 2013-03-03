FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault, French unions close to labour deal-minister
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 3, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Renault, French unions close to labour deal-minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Renault and French unions could clinch a labour agreement within days, France’s industry minister said on Sunday, as the car maker tries to boost its competitiveness in the face of tumbling sales in its home market.

Renault wants unions to accept measures including about 8,000 job cuts over three years and moving workers between sites.

Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who is attempting to stem a wave of layoffs and plant closures as jobless claims in France reach 15-year highs, said in a broadcast interview that both sides had made concessions.

“I think it’s on the way,” Montebourg said when asked if an agreement was likely, adding he thought a deal could come “in the coming days”.

Regarding France’s other car maker, PSA Peugeot Citroen , the minister said the company would need to develop a long-term alliance with another car maker to secure its future, without giving more details.

Peugeot has a one-year-old alliance with General Motors under which the partners have plans for three joint vehicle programmes.

Montebourg reiterated the government’s line that it has no plans to acquire a stake in Peugeot, which suffered a biggest-ever loss last year.

The minister backed an idea floated by Environment Minister Delphine Batho to offer incentives to owners of older diesel cars to buy less-polluting models.

But he ruled out a return to a general scrappage bonus, calling it “a drug” for car makers, and also opposed raising fuel taxes on diesel fuel to bring them into line with gasoline, a move proposed by the government’s auditor this week. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.