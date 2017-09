PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French new car registrations rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in January, boosted by growth at German car makers Volkswagen and BMW, and General Motors’ Opel, the CCFA automobile association said in a statement on Monday.

Domestic car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen saw new car sales rise 3.9 percent last month, while the rival Renault brand had a 4.1 percent decline. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)