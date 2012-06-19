French regions eye "new deal" to save carmakers

* 60 regions say help needed to save carmakers -report

* Seek import taxes on big polluters, focus on smaller cars

* Socialist govt considering restarting state aid

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - French officials from hard-hit industrial regions have called on the state to help struggling carmakers stay afloat by slapping heavy taxes on big polluters and supporting a shift in selling strategy toward smaller vehicles.

In a 67-page report, the elected officials from some 60 regions pressed President Francois Hollande’s Socialist government to enact tax measures that would make the “French car market more clearly hostile to big carbon-emitting vehicles”.

The report, leaked to French media and seen by Reuters on Tuesday, urges the government to support a “new deal” for the industry to backstop carmakers as they re-orient production away from heavy premium vehicles toward lighter, eco-friendly models which generate higher sales margins.

Focusing on smaller cars would give the French an edge in a saturated European market where Germany dominates the premium sector, and central and eastern countries increasingly control production of smaller cars, it says.

“Unless we react energetically, we will reach a critical point where industrial decline enters a fatally irreversible cycle,” says the report, written by the ACSIA group of carmaking regions presided by French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici.

“This is the situation the United Kingdom went through 20 years ago. It’s the one that’s happening in Italy. It’s the one that’s threatening the French auto industry in 2012.”

The call for action coincides with a broad decline in European car sales that has hit even Germany, normally a resilient producer, and accentuated the plight of French carmakers Renault and Peugeot PSA.

In Aulnay-sous-Bois, a Paris suburb, the downturn could soon take a human toll as Peugot PSA is expected to announce the closing by July 25 of a factory that employs 3,600 people, according to the town’s mayor.

France’s new Socialist government, faced with a possible wave of industrial shutdowns, has pledged to save jobs and keep factories open through a combination of state intervention and legal manoeuvring to make firing workers more difficult.

Last week Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said the government would consider restarting a scrappage scheme, in response to Renault Chief Operating Carlos Tavares’ urging the state to prop up a sector that still employs 600,000 people despite years of decline.

However, any plan to subsidise car purchases would cost the government hundreds of millions of euros at a time when France is bound by a European Union agreement to reduce its budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product by 2013.

Peugeot PSA, for its part, split with Renault on the need for state aid. “We are not sure today that car scrappage subsidies are the best way forward because that would be an artificial form of support,” a spokesman said, arguing that the problem was structural rather than contingent on demand.