PARIS, May 1 (Reuters) - French new car registrations rose 7.1 percent year-on-year in April, with foreign carmakers’ figures up 8.8 percent and domestic ones up 5.7 percent, the CCFA automobile association said in a statement on Sunday.

PSA Peugeot Citroen saw new car sales rise 5.3 percent last month, while Renault’s rose 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Ireland)