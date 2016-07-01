FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-French new car sales up in June, Volkswagen tumbles
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-French new car sales up in June, Volkswagen tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with CCFA figures)

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in France rose in June, although German carmaker Volkswagen, which has been caught up in a diesel emissions scandal, saw its sales fall by 10.9 percent.

New car sales rose 0.8 percent in June, with foreign carmakers’ overall figures up 0.6 percent and domestic automakers’ up 0.9 percent, according to the CCFA automobile association.

Overall new car registrations totalled 227,366 last month and rose 8.3 percent over the first half of the year, it said on Friday.

PSA Peugeot Citroen saw new car sales fall 5.1 percent last month, while Renault’s rose 7 percent. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Richard Lough and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.