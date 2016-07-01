UPDATE 1-French new car sales up in June, Volkswagen tumbles

(Recasts with CCFA figures)

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in France rose in June, although German carmaker Volkswagen, which has been caught up in a diesel emissions scandal, saw its sales fall by 10.9 percent.

New car sales rose 0.8 percent in June, with foreign carmakers’ overall figures up 0.6 percent and domestic automakers’ up 0.9 percent, according to the CCFA automobile association.

Overall new car registrations totalled 227,366 last month and rose 8.3 percent over the first half of the year, it said on Friday.

PSA Peugeot Citroen saw new car sales fall 5.1 percent last month, while Renault’s rose 7 percent. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Richard Lough and Alexander Smith)