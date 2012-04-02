FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French March light vehicle sales fall 22 pct -CCFA
April 2, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

French March light vehicle sales fall 22 pct -CCFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - French car and light truck sales dropped 21.9 percent in March, the fifth consecutive monthly decline, with PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault continuing to lose ground to Germany’s Volkswagen on their home turf.

French car registrations tumbled 23.5 percent to 197,033 vehicles, while light commercial vehicle registrations fell 12.2 percent to 36,493 last month year-on-year, the CCFA automakers’ association said on Monday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

