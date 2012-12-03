French car registrations drop 19 pct in Nov -CCFA

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French new car registrations fell 19.2 percent in November, led by declines at France’s Renault and Japanese partner Nissan, and at U.S. automaker General Motors, the CCFA industry association said on Monday.

Registrations fell to 144,694 last month, the CCFA said in a statement, contributing to an eleven-month drop of 13.8 percent.

Renault group new car registrations fell 33.5 percent in November, while French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a drop of 22.9 percent, according to the CCFA.