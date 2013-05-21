French car orders fall 0.5 pct in April - survey

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - The decline in French car orders slowed to 0.5 percent last month, showing signs of stabilisation in the auto market, helped by the launch of several new models, according to a dealership survey by trade publication La Lettre Auto K7.

The fall compares with decreases of 6 percent in March, 5.5 percent in February and 3.5 percent in January.

French orders were supported in April by the arrival of the Renault Captur compact crossover, the Peugeot 2008, a derivative of the 208, and Volkswagen’s new Golf, according to La Lettre Auto K7.

Renault orders rebounded 23 percent last month, while those of Peugeot and Volkswagen fell 9 percent and 7 percent respectively, according to the survey of 34 dealership groups by La Lettre Auto K7 published on Tuesday.

Citroen orders fell 12 percent, while those of General Motors’ Opel unit dropped 22 percent, La Lettre Auto K7 added.

The Paris-based CCFA industry association said earlier this month that the decline in French car sales slowed in April to a 5.2 percent drop, raising hopes that demand may be about to stabilise. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)