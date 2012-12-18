Renault leads French car orders slump -survey

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - French car orders fell in November, according to a dealership survey, signalling worse to come for suffering domestic automakers Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Passenger car orders, which prefigure delivery trends, dropped 10 percent year-on-year, according to a survey of 34 dealership groups by trade publication La Lettre VN.

The core Renault brand’s domestic orders plunged by one-third last month, while the low-cost Dacia badge fell 10 percent, in line with the broader market.

Peugeot’s orders fell 14 percent and Citroen’s 12 percent, according to the data.

Volkswagen, which has grabbed European market share from struggling French and Italian rivals during the region’s economic crisis, saw an 18 percent gain in orders for its namesake brand, helped by the rollout of the latest Golf model.

Toyota’s orders also surged 27 percent and BMW’s 9 percent.

France has slipped to third place so far this year in the European car market ranking, overtaken by the U.K. in the January-November period, according to registrations data from the Brussels-based Association of European Automakers. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)