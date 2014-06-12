FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French car orders up 2 pct in May - survey
June 12, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

French car orders up 2 pct in May - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Renault and Opel led French car orders 2 percent higher in May, according to a survey published on Thursday, helped by strong demand for small cars and compact sport utility vehicles (SUV).

Orders for new cars, which prefigure registrations trends, rose 12 percent at Renault, 28 percent at its low-cost Dacia division, and 26 percent at General Motors’ Opel brand, trade publication AutoK7 reported in its monthly poll of more than 30 retail groups.

The Renault Clio small car and Captur mini-SUV powered the carmaker’s gain, while Peugeot’s rival 2008 model helped the brand to increase 7 percent. Group stablemate Citroen’s orders fell 15 percent, the survey said.

The core Volkswagen brand recorded an 8 percent gain in French orders, according to the data, while Fiat plunged 26 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
