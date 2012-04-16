UPDATE 1-French car orders decline slowed in March-survey

(Adds detail of Renault, Peugeot production stoppages)

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - France’s decline in new car orders slowed in March, according to a dealership survey, raising prospects that plunging vehicle deliveries may soon bottom out.

New car orders fell an estimated 1 percent year-on-year, after a 7 percent drop in February, according to La Lettre VN, a specialist trade newsletter.

The data suggest that “consumers are in a holding pattern rather than crisis mode”, the newsletter said in its analysis of the monthly survey covering 34 auto distribution groups. The study did not give a margin of error.

Orders typically prefigure delivery trends by two to three months. France’s light vehicle registrations dropped 20 percent in the first quarter, the country’s CCFA industry group said on April 2.

Renault’s car orders were stable in March after an 18 percent drop in February, La Lettre VN said.

PSA Peugeot Citroen recorded an estimated 13 percent rise in Peugeot brand orders, helped by the new 208 subcompact, while Citroen’s fell 12 percent, hampered by its ageing line-up.

Business picked up sharply for Volkswagen, which has been gaining market share at the expense of the domestic car makers. The European leader’s orders rose 12 percent in March, compared with gains of 8 percent in February and 4 percent in January.

Peugeot has ordered temporary layoffs and production halts at French car plants in Rennes, Mulhouse and Sochaux this month to reduce vehicle stocks, a spokesman said on Monday, confirming a report in French online newspaper La Tribune.

“Given what’s happening in the European market, we have to trim production to manage our inventory,” the spokesman said.

Renault also confirmed a five-day halt planned next month at its factory in Maubeuge, northern France, as it clears unsold Kangoo minivans and commercial vehicles. One of two shifts at the plant is to be reduced by half for at least six months, the company said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)