October 16, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

French car orders fall 11 pct in Sept - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French car orders fell 11 percent last month, led by a 30 percent drop at domestic automaker Renault, according to a dealership survey by trade publication La Lettre VN Auto K7 published on Tuesday.

Renault’s low-cost Dacia brand saw a 13 percent drop in orders last month despite a 28 percent year-on-year jump in August, La Lettre VN said.

French rival PSA saw declines of just 2 percent at its Peugeot brand and 8 percent at Citroen last month, La Lettre VN said.

Bucking the downward trend, Korean carmaker Hyundai achieved a 40 percent increase in orders in France last month, according to the survey.

