FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French car orders turn positive in June - survey
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

French car orders turn positive in June - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French orders for new cars rose an estimated 2 percent in June, the first year-on-year increase in eight months, according to a dealership survey published on Thursday.

Helped by the new Captur compact SUV, Renault’s 18 percent advance led the overall gain in passenger car orders, which prefigure delivery trends, trade publication AutoK7 reported in its monthly poll of more than 30 dealership groups.

Orders for Fiat models rose 17 percent, and Volkswagen’s namesake brand achieved a 12 percent increase.

PSA Peugeot Citroen’s twin brands showed contrasting trends, with Peugeot orders up 6 percent and Citroen down 23 percent.

Europe’s debt crisis and austerity measures are propelling car sales towards a sixth straight annual decline in 2013. Car registrations in France, the region’s third-biggest market, were down 11 percent in the first half. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.