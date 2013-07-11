French car orders turn positive in June - survey

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French orders for new cars rose an estimated 2 percent in June, the first year-on-year increase in eight months, according to a dealership survey published on Thursday.

Helped by the new Captur compact SUV, Renault’s 18 percent advance led the overall gain in passenger car orders, which prefigure delivery trends, trade publication AutoK7 reported in its monthly poll of more than 30 dealership groups.

Orders for Fiat models rose 17 percent, and Volkswagen’s namesake brand achieved a 12 percent increase.

PSA Peugeot Citroen’s twin brands showed contrasting trends, with Peugeot orders up 6 percent and Citroen down 23 percent.

Europe’s debt crisis and austerity measures are propelling car sales towards a sixth straight annual decline in 2013. Car registrations in France, the region’s third-biggest market, were down 11 percent in the first half. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)