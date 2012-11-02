FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

November 2, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

French car registrations fall 7.8 pct in October -CCFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - French new car registrations fell 7.8 percent in October, with double-digit declines seen at domestic automaker Renault, the CCFA industry association said on Friday.

Registrations fell to 162,411 last month, the CCFA said in a statement, contributing to a nine-month drop of 13.3 percent.

Renault car registrations fell 26.4 percent in October, while struggling home rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a drop of 5.0 percent. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
