France's FO union open to auto-sector talks

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - One of France’s main unions said on Friday it was ready to negotiate on wages and conditions in the country’s struggling auto sector.

Force Ouvriere’s (FO) metalworkers division called the industry’s decline “real and alarming” and pledged to cooperate with efforts by the new Socialist government to boost competitiveness while preserving jobs.

The FO union is “ready to take part in new negotiations aimed at contributing to the future of the auto sector in France,” the union said in a statement.

The French government unveiled support measures including tax incentives for small cars and alternative powertrains on Wednesday, designed to boost PSA Peugeot Citroen, Renault and their suppliers.

FO backed a new labour agreement at an endangered Peugeot facility the following day that may lead to pressure for similar concessions at other French manufacturing sites.

The deal signed with FO and two other unions at the Sevelnord commercial van plant in northern France includes a two-year pay freeze, reduced leave and more working-time flexibility. The left-wing CGT union had tried unsuccessfully to block the accord.

Paris-based Peugeot is cutting more than 10,000 domestic jobs and closing a car factory near the French capital as it struggles to halt mounting losses that threaten its future.

European car sales fell almost 7 percent in the first half of the year, with France, Italy and Spain all suffering declines at or near double-digit levels. (Editing by Laurence Frost and David Holmes)