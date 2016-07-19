FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France keep key savings rate at 0.75 pct
July 19, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

France keep key savings rate at 0.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - France's Finance Ministry opted on Tuesday to keep the regulated interest rate on popular tax-free savings accounts known as Livret A at the current 0.75 percent, following a recommendation from the central bank.

The ministry generally follows the Bank of France's recommendation, which it makes twice a year in July and February and is based on a formula linked to inflation excluding tobacco prices, which stood at 0.2 percent in June over 12 months.

It backed a recommendation from the central bank to also keep the rate at 0.75 percent in February and adapt the formula to make it less volatile over time.

The ministry also followed the central bank's recommendation to cut the rate on new home loan savings accounts to 1.0 percent from August from 1.5 percent currently. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

