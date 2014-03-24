FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of France's 2013 profit falls as exceptional measures ease
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 24, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of France's 2013 profit falls as exceptional measures ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of France saw its net profit fall last year in the face of lower interest rates and as the positive boost from measures in past years to help stabilize the euro zone’s debt crisis subsided.

The French central bank reported a net profit of 2.44 billion euros ($3.36 billion), down from a record 3.146 billion euros in 2012.

The Bank of France said low interest rates and feeble yields on foreign currency reserve holdings weighed on earnings. Some banks’ early repayment of long-term loans and a fall in the size of the Bank of France’s European government bond portfolio also had an impact.

It put aside 1.25 billion euros into a fund to provision for general risks, bringing the cushion to 6.91 billion euros, and said it expected to pay corporate tax of 2.45 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7256 Euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.