French banks are able to meet EBA June target-Noyer
May 14, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

French banks are able to meet EBA June target-Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - French banks have a core Tier 1 capital level of more than 9 percent and will be able to meet the capital requirements imposed by the European Banking Authority by June, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.

“Today all the groups show top quality capital ratios (called Core Tier 1) above 9 percent. They thus confirm their ability to comply with the objectives fixed for June 30, 2012 by the European Banking Authority, putting them on track to adopt the Basel III framework,” Noyer told a news conference.

The EBA said earlier this month it was monitoring 71 European banks to assess if they meet the requirement of holding a temporary core tier 1 capital of 9 percent by the end of June.

Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Lionel Laurent

