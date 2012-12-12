FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France wants 30 bln euro threshold for bank supervision -finmin
December 12, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

France wants 30 bln euro threshold for bank supervision -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - France is ready to accept direct supervision by the European Central Bank of banks with more than 30 billion euros in assets, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

“Thirty billion is fine with me, but no higher,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an Ecofin summit in Brussels.

Germany, which initially wanted to limit supervision to large systemic banks, has sought a higher threshold for the size of banks to come under direct supervision by the ECB.

