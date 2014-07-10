FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of France calls for rate cut on regulated savings accounts
July 10, 2014 / 8:48 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of France calls for rate cut on regulated savings accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of France recommended on Thursday cutting to a fresh record low the regulated interest rate on tax-free savings accounts hugely popular with the French public.

The Finance Ministry usually backs the central bank’s proposed rate for the French people’s favourite savings product, but it can overrule it if it sees a risk that a cut may crimp savers’ purchasing power.

The central bank proposed that the interest rate should be cut to 0.75 percent from an already record low of 1.25 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

