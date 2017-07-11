BRIEF-Goldman Sachs U.S. Income Builder Trust renews normal course issuer bid
July 11 Goldman Sachs U.S. Income Builder Trust :
PARIS, July 11 BNP Paribas chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe will succeed Credit Agricole's CEO Phillippe Brassac as the chairman of the French banking lobby (FBF) from Sept. 1, FBF said on Tuesday.
French banking executives chair FBF by rotation every year.
(Reporting Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair)
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian government officials and construction industry lobbies failed to agree on terms of a plan to prop up homebuilders struggling with sales cancellations, underscoring the impact of growing political turmoil in Latin America's largest economy.