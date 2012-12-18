FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French banks will know new liquidity ratios in Jan -Noyer
December 18, 2012

French banks will know new liquidity ratios in Jan -Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Tuesday that French banks will find out in January how liquidity requirements will change under the new banking rules set out in Basel III.

“The liquidity ratios were set a bit quickly, they hadn’t been calibrated very well and we’re finalising the reforms to the ratios,” Noyer told BFM radio.

“I think we’ll be able to give French and other banks all the new rules on these liquidity ratios in January,” said Noyer, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council.

