French PM says EU parliament banking regulation proposals unacceptable

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday that proposals by some European Parliament members regarding the structural reform of systemic banks in the euro zone would unfairly penalise French and German banks.

“It’s necessary to regulate risks, created by trading activities, so we should control all the banks that could potentially create such risks,” Valls told the French parliament. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)