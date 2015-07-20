FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French central bank urges savings accounts rate cut
#Financials
July 20, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

French central bank urges savings accounts rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - France’s central bank called on Monday for the regulated rate on popular tax-free savings accounts to be cut to 0.75 percent from a record low 1.0 percent currently.

The Finance Ministry traditionally backs the Bank of France’s proposed rate, but during the last year has overruled the central bank over concerns about savers’ purchasing power eroding with returns at historically low levels.

The Bank of France based its recommendation on a formula linked to the latest inflation rate and money market rates. Data on Wednesday showed that annual inflation held steady in June at only 0.3 percent over 12 months. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
