FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB asset review will boost confidence in French banks- Noyer
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

ECB asset review will boost confidence in French banks- Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Friday the European Central Bank’s current review of banks’ balance sheets would boost confidence in the French bank system.

Speaking as head of the ACPR French financial watchdog, Noyer said French banks and insurers had achieved “satisfactory” results and strengthened their solvability despite a difficult macroeconomic environment.

“I am certain this exercise of unprecedented scale ... will reinforce confidence in the French banking system because French banks face this exercise calmly given their strong performances,” Noyer said presenting the ACPR’s annual report. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.