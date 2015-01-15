French central bank recommends savings account rate cut

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bank of France governor Christian Noyer on Thursday recommended cutting the regulated rate offered on hugely popular Livret A savings accounts to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent currently.

The Finance Ministry usually follows the central bank’s rate recommendation, which is based mainly on recent inflation trends. Inflation excluding tobacco prices stood at only 0.1 percent in December, the lowest level in five years.

Against that backdrop, Noyer said that the rate, already at a record low, could be cut to as little as 0.25 percent but that savers’ purchasing power needed to be taken into account.

“Staying at 1 percent would be totally irresponsible. Why would that be irresponsible? Because we need to boost growth and jobs,” Noyer told Europe 1 radio.

“That’s the main economic priority and for that the cost of financing the economy has to fall,” he added.

A higher interest rate costs banks more to take savers’ deposits, squeezing their margins and mitigating the positive impact of central bank rate cuts. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)