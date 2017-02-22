FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Participants keen to conclude Basel III reforms -committee boss
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 6 months ago

Participants keen to conclude Basel III reforms -committee boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - All participants in talks on new Basel III banking reforms are keen to bring the process to a conclusion, Basel Committee Secretary General William Coen told the French Senate's finance commission on Wednesday.

"All members are interested to bring this to conclusion," said Coen, who declined to give a deadline.

Two people close to the talks told Reuters this month that banking regulators due to meet in March were not expected to agree on capital requirements rules intended to keep banks stable during a financial crisis.

Approving any deal would be difficult until U.S. President Donald Trump's administration appoints a new top financial supervisor at the Federal Reserve, the people said. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.