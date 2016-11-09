FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
France pegs regulated savings rate at 0.75 pct
November 9, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 10 months ago

France pegs regulated savings rate at 0.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday that the regulated interest rate on popular tax-free savings accounts would be kept at 0.75 percent after its next regular review in February.

The decision was made after revising the procedure for setting the rate on so-called Livret A accounts, which is usually based on inflation and short-term interest rates following a recommendation from the central bank.

The ministry said that the procedure would be modified to take inflation trends into account over the past six months. The premium over the inflation rate would also be suspended if the latter diverged too far from market interest rates. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

