FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France leaves tax-free savings account rate unchanged
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-France leaves tax-free savings account rate unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - France will keep the interest rate on the hugely popular Livret A tax-free savings accounts unchanged at 1 percent on February 1, the French finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said it had made an exemption to the rules for calculating the interest rate on the accounts, which would otherwise have fallen to only 0.25 percent. The rate was last cut on Aug. 1, from 1.25 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, Bank of France governor Christian Noyer had recommended cutting the rate to 0.75 percent.

The central bank’s rate recommendation is based mainly on recent inflation trends. Inflation excluding tobacco prices stood at only 0.1 percent in December, the lowest level in five years. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.