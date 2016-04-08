French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI Italian broadcaster Mediaset has called a board meeting for Friday, but there was no indication yet on whether a potential deal with French media group Vivendi VIV.PA was on the agenda. EDF ENGIE The French state has increased its voting rights in utility EDF EDF.PA and energy company Engie ENGIE.PA, French market regulator AMF said in a statement on Thursday.

EDF A group of some 100 EDF engineers and managers in its nuclear business said they were convinced the French utility could build the British Hinkley Point nuclear project on time.

