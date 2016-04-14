French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 14

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.21 pct at 0616 GMT

CASINO

The French retailer posted forecast-beating first-quarter sales that reflected an improved performance in its core French market thanks to cost cuts, while the decline in consumer electronics demand in recession-hit Brazil slowed.

AIRBUS

Dubai’s Emirates emerged as the buyer of two new Airbus A380s, stepping in to add to its large fleet of superjumbos after the recent bankruptcy of a Japanese carrier.

EDF, AREVA

EDF’s unions, including the moderate CFDT, said in an open letter to French President Francois Hollande that the French utility was not ready to start building nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point, in Britain.

Nuclear group Areva and EDF said they would extend tests on the vessel of a new-generation reactor they are building in northern France.

BNP

The French bank plans to hold a meeting with union representatives at its corporate and institutional banking (CIB) division on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

SODEXO

The French catering, facilities management and vouchers group kept its full-year and medium-term goals after cost cuts, the Rugby World Cup in England and sustained North American demand helped first-half operating profit rise 6.1 percent.

MICHELIN

The market for passenger car and light truck tyres rose 2 percent in Europe, including Russia, in the first quarter, the French tyremaker said.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The operator of Paris’ airports said passenger numbers rose 1.4 percent in March to 7.5 million.

FAURECIA

The car parts supplier said that Patrick Koller would take up the position of chief executive officer and Yann Delabriere that of chairman from July after it decided to split the roles.

