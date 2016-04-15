French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 FUTURES FCEc1 DOWN 0.1 PCT

CARREFOUR

World No 2 retailer Carrefour CARR.PA said on Friday that sales growth accelerated in the first quarter, reflecting robust sales in Brazil, Spain and Italy, and a lacklustre performance in France, which suffered from tough year-ago comparables.

European new car sales rose 5.7 percent last month, industry data showed on Friday, despite a fall in sales for Volkswagen’s VOWG_p.DE core brand and fewer trading days in March due to Easter.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank has proposed a voluntary redundancy programme for its 6,000-strong corporate and institutional bank in France that could see up to 675 positions lost over the next three years.

FAURECIA

French car parts maker Faurecia said its outlook in China was to improve this year despite slower sales in the country in the first quarter.

EDENRED

The French vouchers and prepaid cards group posted a 5.2 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on a like-for-like basis and confirmed its 2016 growth target.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The board of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics has decided to replace its current chief executive Carlo Bozotti, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

AIRBUS GROUP

U.S Delta Air Lines has not decided which planes to acquire to renew its fleet of single-aisle jets, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said, as various manufacturers appeared to be vying for a deal.

