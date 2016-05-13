French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 13

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

The French carmaker said on Thursday that Nissan contributed 228 million euros for Q1 2016 to Renault’s earnings.

BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas reported first quarter revenue of 1.06 billion euros ($1.21 billion) against 1.11 billion euros a year ago and confirmed its fiscal year outlook.

AIRBUS

Allegiant Travel Co announced the purchase of four additional Airbus aircraft.

VINCI

At least six offers have been submitted for France’s 60 percent stake in Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport along with three bids for a similar stake in Nice Cote d‘Azur airport, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

JCDECAUX

The French outdoor advertising group said on Thursday it won a smart clocks contract for Montevideo in Uruguay for a period of 15 years.

EURONEXT

Euronext said on Thursday it was in exclusive talks to acquire 20 percent of EuroCCP and to offer user choice clearing model for equity markets.

UBISOFT

The French video games maker expects first-quarter sales in its 2016/2017 fiscal year to rise 29 percent on the previous year, driven by new game releases and strong growth in its digital segment.

EUTELSAT

Third-quarter revenues of 383 million euros ($435.82 million), up 4.2 percent reported and 1.1 pct at constant currency. The EBITDA margin is now expected to be around 76 pct for current fiscal year and around 75 pct in fiscal year 2016-17.

BOLLORE

Bollore, the investment vehicle of French tycoon Vincent Bollore, posted a 9 percent decline in first quarter revenue to 2.407 billion euros.

