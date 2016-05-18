French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures 0.4 percent at 600 GMT

DELTA LLOYD

The Dutch insurer said it was on track to strengthen its capital position after investors agreed to a contested rights issue, despite headwinds caused by the sharp fall in interest rates over the first quarter.

SAFRAN

The French defence and aeronautics group has launched the sale of its Morpho digital security business for which it hopes to get at least two billion euros, Le Figaro newspaper reported.

The sale may attract interest from French groups Atos , Gemalto or Oberthur or foreign investment funds, the paper reported.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The Paris airport operator said passenger traffic was up 4.1 percent in April.

LVMH, HERMES, KERING

Tourist spending on luxury goods fell 12.8 percent globally and 15 percent in Europe in April, sales tax-refund company Global Blue said.

HEURTEY PETROCHEM

The oilfield equipment manufacturer said first-quarter revenue fell 10 percent to 91 million euros.

