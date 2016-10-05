FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct. 5
October 5, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct. 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOLOCAL GROUP

CREDITORS INVOLVED IN AGREEMENT HAVE AGREED, SUBJECT TO RESOLUTARY CONDITION OF ADOPTION OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN, NOT TO ACCELERATE SOLOCAL`S DEBT

SFR ALTICE

France's market watchdog on Tuesday blocked an all-share buyout offer for SFR by Altice, in a rare move which Altice CEO Michel Combes said was "totally incomprehensible" and could hurt Paris as a financial centre.

AMUNDI

Europe's biggest asset manager Amundi and an Italian consortium led by Poste Italiane are seen as frontrunners vying for UniCredit's fund management arm Pioneer as the auction for the $3.35 billion unit moves to the second round of bidding.

AIR LIQUIDE

French industrial gases company Air Liquide says it has entered exclusive negotiations with Montagu Private Equity to sell Aqua Lung, a key player in personal aquatic equipment for recreational and professional use.

GROUPAMA

Groupama says telecoms operator Orange has become majority shareholder in groupama banque, owning 65 percent, after French regulator approved the deal.

BANKS

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin tells Reuters that New bank capital rules being drafted by regulators from nearly 30 countries must not put European banks at a disadvantage.

TOTAL

Ivory Coast signed a partnership pact on Tuesday to create a consortium headed by France's Total to build a liquid natural gas (LNG) import terminal that could begin receiving gas shipments by mid-2018.

