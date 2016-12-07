French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 7

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

PSA The French carmaker agreed to invest $320 million in Argentina with the aim of producing cars from a new plant starting in 2019, the government said.

BANKS

Europe’s implementation of a bank regulation reform under negotiation by the Basel Committee of supervisors will hinge on the Trump administration abiding by the deal, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

ORANGE

A 1.9 billion euro ($2 billion) tax dispute between the French telecom company and French authorities will return to a lower court after the telecoms firm won an appeal at the country’s highest administrative court, documents showed.

EDF.PA

The outages of French state-controlled utility EDF’s nuclear reactors have strongly boosted the use of fossil fuels in the third quarter, data published on Tuesday by energy regulator CRE show.

VIVENDI

The French media and enternaiment group bought 117.9 million shares in Telecom Italia between Nov. 23 and Dec. 5, raising its stake to 24.19 percent of capital according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

The field of bidders for SAB Miller’s Central and Eastern European beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev has narrowed after U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital walked away, sources told Reuters.

PARROT -FAURECIA

French drone maker Parrot entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a project of partnership between its subsidiary, Parrot Automotive, and automotive equipment supplier Faurecia.

ESSILOR

Essilor appointed Laurent Vacherot as president and chief operating officer.

SOLVAY

Solvay divestment

